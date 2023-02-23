We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL - Free Report) closed at $22.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication products company had lost 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Richardson Electronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.5 million, up 23.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $272 million. These totals would mark changes of +54.9% and +21.09%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Richardson Electronics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Richardson Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Richardson Electronics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.57, so we one might conclude that Richardson Electronics is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, RELL's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.