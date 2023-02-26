We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Asure Software (ASUR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 27.
Asure expects revenues between $23.5 million and $24 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating revenue growth between 11% and 14%.
Asure’s bottom-line figure is expected between a loss of 1 cent and earnings of 1 cent per share.
For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $23.6 million, suggesting growth of 11.98% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 1 cent per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 50% from the year-ago quarter's reported number.
Asure Software Inc Price and EPS Surprise
Asure Software Inc price-eps-surprise | Asure Software Inc Quote
Asure’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.33%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
Asure has been benefiting from strength across its primary end markets, including HR compliance and tax solutions. Demand for its solutions has been strong and the momentum is expected to have continued in fourth-quarter 2022.
The company has been benefiting from the launch of the integration marketplace that provides its clients with integrations to human capital management services and payroll and tax, time and attendance, retirement and workman's compensation. The service reduces the cost of ownership and enhances automation, thereby driving top-line growth.
Moreover, new integration with Equifax is expected to have aided the adoption of Asure’s solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Asure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
