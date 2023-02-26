Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2023, Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +14.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores- Bath & Body Works- End of Period: 1802 compared to the 1804.6 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Bath & Body Works International: $94.70 million compared to the $85.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.9% year over year.
  • Total Sales-Bath & Body Works Direct- U.S. and Canada: $715.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $719.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
  • Total Sales-Bath & Body Works stores - U.S. and Canada: $2.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


