Lowe's (LOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $202.21, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement retailer had lost 1.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.97% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lowe's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lowe's to post earnings of $2.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.77 billion, up 6.71% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lowe's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower within the past month. Lowe's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Lowe's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.58, which means Lowe's is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that LOW has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.