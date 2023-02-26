We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $363.54, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 3.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $8.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.22 billion, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.64 per share and revenue of $50.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.58% and +6.17%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. Goldman Sachs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Goldman Sachs's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.56.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.