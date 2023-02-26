We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abbott (ABT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.55, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had lost 8.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 43.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.64 billion, down 18.98% from the prior-year quarter.
ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $39.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.98% and -8.97%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. Abbott is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Abbott's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.11.
It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
