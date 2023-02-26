We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.99, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.68% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% higher within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.07, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SUZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.