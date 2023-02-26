We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed at $84.62, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.6 million, up 16.39% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.35% lower within the past month. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Innovative Industrial Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.86, which means Innovative Industrial Properties is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow IIPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.