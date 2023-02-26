We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $15.09, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 7.12% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.
UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 15, 2023. In that report, analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $278.14 million, down 3.99% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.86, so we one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, PATH's PEG ratio is currently 4.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.