New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) is the holding company for Horizon Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO - Free Report) is the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI - Free Report) is a diversified industrial company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

