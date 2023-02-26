SONY Launches Latest Version of Creators Cloud Platform

SONY Corporation’s ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) subsidiary Sony Electronics recently launched the next generation of its Creators' Cloud platform specifically for individual content creators and small content teams. The company launched Creators' Cloud in September 2022 but it was mainly for professional and enterprise users.
Following the launch of Creators’ App, the next version of Creators' Cloud platform will include features like transferability of content from a select Sony camera to a smartphone as well as upload content from the smartphone to the Creators' Cloud. It also includes a feature whereby users would be able to view content both on the smartphone device and the cloud through the Creators' App viewer.
By using the Creators' App, developers and creators will be able to connect, control and select Sony cameras remotely.
Sony’s Creators' Cloud platform features a cloud storage facility as well as Ci Media Cloud to boost collaborative media workflows and a Discover platform for enhancing the connection with peers.
Japan-based Sony Corporation designs, manufactures and sells consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company’s product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, displays, semiconductors, electronic components, gaming consoles, computers, computer peripherals and telecommunication equipment.
Sony’s performance is gaining from improving sales in the company’s Games & Network segment. The company now expects to sell more than 19-million-unit sales for its PlayStation 5 in the current year. Also, continued strength in Music and Entertainment, Technology & Services segment augurs well.
The company’s Music segment benefited from higher recorded music and music publishing sales from paid subscription streaming services. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.
At present, Sony sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Other Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network ( PERI Quick Quote PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems ( PEGA Quick Quote PEGA - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.76 per share, which has risen 11% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have improved 13.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, which has risen 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have gained 56.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 111% in the past 60 days.
Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41.9% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
SONY Launches Latest Version of Creators Cloud Platform
SONY Corporation’s (SONY - Free Report) subsidiary Sony Electronics recently launched the next generation of its Creators' Cloud platform specifically for individual content creators and small content teams. The company launched Creators' Cloud in September 2022 but it was mainly for professional and enterprise users.
Following the launch of Creators’ App, the next version of Creators' Cloud platform will include features like transferability of content from a select Sony camera to a smartphone as well as upload content from the smartphone to the Creators' Cloud. It also includes a feature whereby users would be able to view content both on the smartphone device and the cloud through the Creators' App viewer.
By using the Creators' App, developers and creators will be able to connect, control and select Sony cameras remotely.
Sony’s Creators' Cloud platform features a cloud storage facility as well as Ci Media Cloud to boost collaborative media workflows and a Discover platform for enhancing the connection with peers.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
Japan-based Sony Corporation designs, manufactures and sells consumer and industrial electronic equipment. The company’s product roster comprises audio and video equipment, televisions, displays, semiconductors, electronic components, gaming consoles, computers, computer peripherals and telecommunication equipment.
Sony’s performance is gaining from improving sales in the company’s Games & Network segment. The company now expects to sell more than 19-million-unit sales for its PlayStation 5 in the current year. Also, continued strength in Music and Entertainment, Technology & Services segment augurs well.
The company’s Music segment benefited from higher recorded music and music publishing sales from paid subscription streaming services. Frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well.
At present, Sony sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) and Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.76 per share, which has risen 11% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.
Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have improved 13.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, which has risen 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.
Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have gained 56.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 111% in the past 60 days.
Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41.9% in the past year.