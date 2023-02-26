We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
American Eagle Outfitters is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Eagle Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AEO has moved about 6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.7% on average. This shows that American Eagle Outfitters is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AutoNation (AN - Free Report) . The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.
In AutoNation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, American Eagle Outfitters is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.3% so far this year, so AEO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, AutoNation belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved +23.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track American Eagle Outfitters and AutoNation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.