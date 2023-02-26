We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is one of 1172 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSP's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CRSP has gained about 23.1% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This shows that CRISPR Therapeutics AG is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62.4%.
For Applied Molecular Transport Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CRISPR Therapeutics AG belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CRSP is performing better in this area. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Applied Molecular Transport Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.