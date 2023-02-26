We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Boyd Gaming (BYD) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BYD has returned 19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11% on average. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.2%.
In DraftKings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.4% so far this year, so BYD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DraftKings is also part of the same industry.
Boyd Gaming and DraftKings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.