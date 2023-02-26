We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Hold Applied Industrial (AIT) Stock
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) is benefitting from improving the product line, value-added services, initiatives to drive operational excellence and cost-saving efforts despite raw materials inflation, industrial supply-chain issues and labor headwinds.
Its Service Center Based Distribution segment is backed by break-fix MRO activity, sales process initiatives, ongoing pricing actions, secular growth and robust supply-chain investments across the U.S. manufacturing sector. Technical and engineering capabilities, backlog, automation demand, and diverse end-market mix, supporting favorable growth backdrop, are aiding the company’s Engineered Solutions segment.
Applied Industrial has been strengthening and expanding its businesses through asset additions for a while. The Automation, Inc. buyout (November 2022) expands Applied Industrial’s footprint across key verticals and geographies, while supplementing its value-added services and cross-selling efforts. AIT’s acquisition of R.R. Floody (August 2021) enhanced its product offerings in the automation technology space. Also, its buyout of Gibson (January 2021) added value to its automation solution offerings. Acquisitions positively impacted its sales by 0.5% in second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022).
AIT’s healthy cash position enables it to reward its shareholders handsomely. In the first six months of fiscal 2023, AIT paid out dividends worth $26.26 million. The company hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 2.9% in January 2023. Also, in August 2022, the company’s board of directors authorized a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of its common stock.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain Applied Industrial’s stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, the stock has rallied 23.6% compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
