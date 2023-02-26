We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.04, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 34.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Frontline as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Frontline is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $366.48 million, up 264.08% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.2% higher within the past month. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Frontline has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.75, so we one might conclude that Frontline is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.