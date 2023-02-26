We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $194.02, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the railroad had lost 4.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.
Union Pacific will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.13 billion, up 4.61% from the prior-year quarter.
UNP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.46 per share and revenue of $25.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.15% and +0.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Union Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Union Pacific has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.78, so we one might conclude that Union Pacific is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.