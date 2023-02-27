In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science A (JFNAX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNAX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. JFNAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.18%.
Buffalo Small Cap Fund (BUFSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. BUFSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With five-year annualized performance of 11.61%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.12% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.