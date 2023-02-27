In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Perrigo (PRGO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.08. Over the past year, PRGO's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.89 and as low as 11.09, with a median of 13.61.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PRGO has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.
Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN - Free Report) may be another strong Medical - Products stock to add to your shortlist. SNN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.
Smith & Nephew SNATS is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.93 while its PEG ratio sits at 3.08. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 22.08 and average PEG ratio of 2.61.