Is Alps Electric (APELY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Alps Electric is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, APELY has returned 13.2% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.3%. This means that Alps Electric is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.9% year-to-date.
In Baidu Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Alps Electric belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.2% so far this year, so APELY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Baidu Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +2.2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Alps Electric and Baidu Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.