Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

From a technical perspective, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AMTB's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of AMTB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.3%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AMTB could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at AMTB's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 3 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for AMTB

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AMTB for more gains in the near future.


