We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%.
Q4 Estimates
For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the loss per share has widened to 20 cents over the past 30 days from 17 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 11 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, suggesting an 11.7% year-over-year decline.
Factors to Note
Dismal Admissions, as well as Food and Beverage revenues, are expected to have negatively impacted AMC’s performance. However, increased average ticket pricing is likely to have aided the company.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Admissions’ and Food and Beverage’s revenues are pegged at $657 million and $369 million compared with the $667 million and $381 million reported in the prior-year quarter, respectively.
High costs are likely to have dented the margin in the quarter. AMC Entertainment has been making comprehensive health and sanitation programs, which include enhanced cleaning procedures and upgraded air filtration efforts, to ensure maximum safety for guests.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Quote
What Our Model Says
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for AMC Entertainment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: AMC Entertainment has an Earnings ESP of +8.86%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Stride have gained 25% in the past year. LRN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average negative surprise being 40.7%.
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.37% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Shares of DISH Network have declined 58.4% in the past year. DISH’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 63.4%.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Monarch Casino have gained 7.8% in the past year. MCRI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.7%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.