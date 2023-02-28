We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $571.57 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 48.94%.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at earnings of 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, narrower than the loss of 12 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.
Snowflake’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 229.17%.
Snowflake Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Snowflake Inc. price-eps-surprise | Snowflake Inc. Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.
Factors to Note
Snowflake’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from an expanding clientele and strong partner base.
The company reported 34% year-over-year growth in the number of customers, reaching 7,292 in the previous quarter. It added 28 Forbes Global 2000 customers in the prior quarter.
Snowflake signed 14 customers with $1 million in trailing 12-month product revenues in the previous quarter.
It had 287 customers (with more than $1 million in product revenues), up 94% year over year, in the fiscal third quarter.
Snowflake has also been benefiting from a strong partner base that includes the likes of Amazon, Cognizant and Dell Technologies.
What Our Model Indicates
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Snowflake has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Splunk is likely to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1. SPLK shares have declined 13.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 19.8%.
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.
AMC shares have lost 67.1% in the past year. AMC Entertainment is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.
CRWD shares have declined 39.9% in the past year. CrowdStrike is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 7.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.