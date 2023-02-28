We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.24, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Albertsons Companies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.11 billion, up 4.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $77.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.51% and +7.8%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albertsons Companies, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. Albertsons Companies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.
Meanwhile, ACI's PEG ratio is currently 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.