We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
CyberArk is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 648 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CyberArk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CYBR has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Microchip Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CyberArk belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.9% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Microchip Technology belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +16.3% year to date.
CyberArk and Microchip Technology could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.