Has Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Urban Outfitters is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, URBN has gained about 12.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 4.5%. As we can see, Urban Outfitters is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.1%.

In Yum China Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, meaning that URBN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Yum China Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Urban Outfitters and Yum China Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.


