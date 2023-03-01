We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Buy Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK - Free Report) is currently benefiting from acquisitions, strong organic revenues and a focus on advanced technologies.
Factors That Make VRSK an Attractive Pick
Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions.
Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze data, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide predictive analytics and decision-support solutions that are integrated into customer workflows. The company’s specialized and in-depth knowledge in markets such as energy, insurance, financial services and risk management adds value to its analytics. A steady stream of first-to-market innovations and the ability to deeply integrate into customer workflows allows it to strengthen its client base over time.
Verisk has been consistently acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The recent acquisition of Opta will expand Verisk’s position in the Canadian market. Their combined domain expertise, advanced technology and unique data assets are likely to help their diverse range of clients in the insurance industry, ranging from insurers, brokers and other financial services companies to governments and risk managers.
Verisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VRSK has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 2.5%. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 11%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) .
Trane Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. TT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.8%.
Trane delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average.
Interpublic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. IPG has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.6%.
IPG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average.