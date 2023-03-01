We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $153.26, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 3.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.59 billion, up 0.68% from the year-ago period.
JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $97.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.45% and +2.94%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.04.
Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.