JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $143.35, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, up 30.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.05 billion, up 17.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.90 per share and revenue of $141.35 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +9.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
