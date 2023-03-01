We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $265.55, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had lost 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 23, 2023. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.52 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.
ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.45 per share and revenue of $64.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.91% and +4.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.61.
Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.