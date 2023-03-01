We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.91, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Silvergate Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Silvergate Capital Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.08 million, down 41.49% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silvergate Capital Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.43% higher within the past month. Silvergate Capital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Silvergate Capital Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.53, so we one might conclude that Silvergate Capital Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that SI has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Southwest stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Southwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.