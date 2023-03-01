We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $207.95, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the convenience store chain had lost 8.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Casey's General Stores as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 4.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.52 billion, up 15.53% from the year-ago period.
CASY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.47 per share and revenue of $15.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.04% and +20.82%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% higher within the past month. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Casey's General Stores's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.22, so we one might conclude that Casey's General Stores is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CASY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.