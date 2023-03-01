We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) closed at $35.01, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Docebo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.67 million, up 29.75% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Docebo Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Docebo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Docebo Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.82 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.37.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DCBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.