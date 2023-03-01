We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.22, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of $4.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Zymeworks Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.