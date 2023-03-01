We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) . BYD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
We should also highlight that BYD has a P/B ratio of 4.33. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.91. Over the past 12 months, BYD's P/B has been as high as 5.18 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.06.
Finally, our model also underscores that BYD has a P/CF ratio of 7.82. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.38. Within the past 12 months, BYD's P/CF has been as high as 10.90 and as low as 6.12, with a median of 7.59.
If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) . IGT is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
International Game Technology also has a P/B ratio of 2.53 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 7.91. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.16, as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.33.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Boyd Gaming and International Game Technology are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BYD and IGT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.