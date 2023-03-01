We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LVMUY has gained about 15% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 9%. This shows that LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sony (SONY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Sony's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that LVMUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Sony falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Sony could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.