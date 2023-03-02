Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corcept's (CORT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 14 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 26 cents per share.

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 4.35% year over year to $103.1 million. Corcept’s top line comprised sales of the Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym. The revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, research and development expenses increased to $36.7 million from $28.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $42.3 million, up from $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The stock lost 10% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.2% decline.

2022 Results

Corcept generated revenues of $401.9 million in 2022, up 9.8% year over year.

The company reported full-year 2022 earnings of 87 cents per share compared with 89 cents in 2021.

Cash and investments as of Dec 31, 2022, were $436.6 million compared with $401.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The company expects total revenues in the range of $430-$450 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $426.01 million.

Pipeline Updates 

 Corcept’s lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, is being evaluated in phase III of the GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome; enrollment for the study is expected to complete in a few weeks. A new drug application for relacorilant is also likely to be submitted in the first quarter of 2024.

Relacorilant is also being investigated in phase III GRADIENT study in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by the adrenal adenoma. Enrollment in this study is ongoing.

Enrollment is also ongoing in the phase Ib study, evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s (MRK - Free Report) blockbuster PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients with adrenal cancer along with cortisol excess.

Merck’s biggest revenue generator, Keytruda, is approved for treating several cancer indications. MRK continues to study Keytruda to address more cancer indications.

Corcept is evaluating relacorilant in combination studies for treating solid tumours. The pivotal phase III ROSELLA study evaluates relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Enrollment in this study is ongoing.

Successful development of its pipeline candidates will boost the company’s performance.

