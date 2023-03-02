Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT Quick Quote CORT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 14 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 26 cents per share.
Corcept's (CORT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 14 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 26 cents per share.
Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 4.35% year over year to $103.1 million. Corcept’s top line comprised sales of the Cushing’s syndrome drug, Korlym. The revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, research and development expenses increased to $36.7 million from $28.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $42.3 million, up from $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
The stock lost 10% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.2% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
2022 Results
Corcept generated revenues of $401.9 million in 2022, up 9.8% year over year.
The company reported full-year 2022 earnings of 87 cents per share compared with 89 cents in 2021.
Cash and investments as of Dec 31, 2022, were $436.6 million compared with $401.2 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
2023 Guidance
The company expects total revenues in the range of $430-$450 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $426.01 million.
Pipeline Updates
Corcept’s lead pipeline candidate, relacorilant, is being evaluated in phase III of the GRACE study to treat Cushing’s syndrome; enrollment for the study is expected to complete in a few weeks. A new drug application for relacorilant is also likely to be submitted in the first quarter of 2024.
Relacorilant is also being investigated in phase III GRADIENT study in patients whose Cushing’s syndrome is caused by the adrenal adenoma. Enrollment in this study is ongoing.
Enrollment is also ongoing in the phase Ib study, evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s (MRK - Free Report) blockbuster PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for treating patients with adrenal cancer along with cortisol excess.
Merck’s biggest revenue generator, Keytruda, is approved for treating several cancer indications. MRK continues to study Keytruda to address more cancer indications.
Corcept is evaluating relacorilant in combination studies for treating solid tumours. The pivotal phase III ROSELLA study evaluates relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Enrollment in this study is ongoing.
Successful development of its pipeline candidates will boost the company’s performance.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price and Consensus
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Theravance Biopharma (TBPH - Free Report) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX - Free Report) both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Theravance Biopharma's loss per share estimates for 2023 has narrowed by 9 cents in the last 60 days, and by 6 cents for 2024.
TBPH’s earningsbeat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 16.78%. The stock has risen 2.9% in the past year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2023 has increased from $1.10 to $1.13 in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 95.9% in the past year.
CPRX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 4.1%.