Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.04, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 1.76% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.47% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.86 billion, up 7.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $72.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.6% and +7.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.85, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.