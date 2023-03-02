We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) closed at $202.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 18.76% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 19.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.58 billion, up 25.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $100.99 billion, which would represent changes of -2.7% and +23.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.86% lower within the past month. Tesla is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tesla has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.97 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.
Also, we should mention that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.