ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 24.85% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $2.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 84.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, down 40.44% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.36% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.