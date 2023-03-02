We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $38.72, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.21% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, down 26.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.68 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.15% higher within the past month. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.82, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
