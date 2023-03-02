We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) closed at $680.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 9.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $8.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.29 billion, down 8.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.83 per share and revenue of $18.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.5% and +2.08%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.88% higher. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.
Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.