Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $172.17, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.
Texas Instruments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.76, down 25.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion, down 11.07% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $18.11 billion, which would represent changes of -19.81% and -9.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Texas Instruments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Texas Instruments currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.77. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.77.
We can also see that TXN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TXN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.