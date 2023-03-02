We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hubbell (HUBB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) closed at $249.64, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 9.89% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 7.72% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion, which would represent changes of +5.74% and +5.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% higher. Hubbell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Hubbell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.39. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.
Also, we should mention that HUBB has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUBB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HUBB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.