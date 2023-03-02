In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Rise in February DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2023. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis. On a year-over-year basis, client DARTs declined.
Total client DARTs for the month were 2,121,000, up 7% from the January 2023 level but down 13% year over year.
On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 222. The metric increased 5% sequentially but fell 30% from the prior-year period. Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,904,000, up 7% from January 2023 but down 14% from February 2022.
IBKR’s total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month and 22% from February 2022 to 2.16 million. Net new accounts were 32,700, down 12% from January 2023 and 15% from the prior-year month.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 74.5 million in February 2023, increasing 1% from the prior month and 5% the prior-year month. Futures contracts grew 12% on a sequential basis and were flat year over year at 16.8 million.
At the end of February 2023, client equity was $331.6 billion, down 2% sequentially and 5% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $97.9 billion, down 2% from January 2023 and up 10% from February 2022. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $39.1 billion decreased 1% from the previous month and 21% year over year.
Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 41.3%, outperforming the industry’s rally of 11.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) will report their monthly performance metrics later this month.
At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and LPL Financial has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).