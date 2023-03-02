Back to top

California Water (CWT) Q4 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) recorded fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 35 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 59.1%. The bottom line improved 400% from the year-ago quarter’s 7 cents.

For 2022, CWT reported earnings of $1.77 per share, down 9.7% from $1.96 in the previous year.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues for fourth-quarter totaled $200.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million by 11.6%. The top line improved 16% from $173.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for 2022 came in at $846.4 million, up 7% from $790.9 million in 2021.

 

Operational Update

Due to increased operational costs, California Water’s total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $174.6 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $162.9 million.

Net operating income in the fourth quarter was $26.3 million, up 150.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $10.5 million.

Net interest expenses were $11.1 million, down 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.3 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2022, CWT had cash and cash equivalents of $62.1 million compared with $78.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

As of Dec 31, 2022, California Water’s net long-term debt was $1,052.5 million, down 0.2% from $1,055.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Subsidiaries' infrastructure investment was $327.8 million in 2022 compared with $293.2 million in 2021.

Guidance

In 2023, CWT will no longer be decoupled. The company expects to re-experience revenue and production cost variability this year.

CWT had proposed CPUC of spending $1 billion on water infrastructure investments in the 2022-2024 time period.

Zacks Rank

Currently, CWT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

