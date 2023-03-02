We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hugo Boss (BOSSY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Hugo Boss' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.2% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Hugo Boss belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on BJ's Wholesale Club and Hugo Boss as they attempt to continue their solid performance.