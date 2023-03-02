See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
First Savings Financial (FSFG) Ups Quarterly Dividend by 7.7%
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG - Free Report) announced a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share, marking a hike of 7.7% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, to shareholders of record as of Mar 17.
Prior to this, First Savings Financial hiked its dividends by 8.3% to 13 cents per share in February 2022. Considering the last day’s closing price of $19.64, the company’s dividend yield is at 2.9%, currently. The yield, representing a steady income stream should attract investors.
Apart from regular dividend payments, FSFG has a share repurchase program in place. On August 2021, the board authorized a program to repurchase up to 356,220 shares. In fiscal 2022, the company repurchased approximately 143,030 shares.
In the first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) the company repurchased 74,710 shares. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had 77,548 shares remaining under this program. We believe such disbursements highlight the company’s operational strength and commitment to enhance shareholders’ wealth.
Over the past six months, shares of First Savings Financial have lost 14.8% against a 2.6% gain of the industry it belongs to.
First Savings Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Dividend Hikes by Other Banks
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) announced a cash dividend of 34 cents per share, marking a 3.03% increase from its prior payout. The dividend was paid out on Jan 24, to shareholders of record as of Jan 17.
This represents the 50th consecutive quarter of dividend hike by Bank OZK. Prior to this, OZK hiked its dividend by 3.1% to 33 cents per share in October 2022.
Cadence Bank (CADE - Free Report) announced a cash dividend of 23.5 cents per share, representing an increase of 6.8% from the previous dividend payout. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 3, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15.
Prior to this, CADE hiked its dividend 9.1% to 24 cents per share in October 2022.