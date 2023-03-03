We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $17.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 26.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.04 billion, down 7.1% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $40.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.16% and -6.85%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note VALE S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.96, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.