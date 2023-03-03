We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.08, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had lost 4.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hologic as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 57.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $967.05 million, down 32.64% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.87% and -18.41%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hologic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.02% higher. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Hologic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.99.
We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.